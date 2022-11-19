Not Available

Photographed in the warm beauty of a Midwestern autumn, Quench tells the story of Derik, a young man grieving the recent death of an unknown loved one. After finding no one to turn to, Derik decides to abandon his current life at college to visit Jason. Although best friends since grade school, the two have not seen or spoken to one another in three years. Once they have reunited, Derik soon realizes that Jason is no longer the friend he once knew. Not only has he dramatically changed his external appearance, but he is now a part of a mysterious group, a family. As a unique, stylish, and compelling film, Quench is sure to challenge, unsettle, and enlighten any audience that is curious to step deep inside of a world that lives right beneath them.