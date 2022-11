Not Available

We're all familiar with the story: a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, on a planet called Tattooine, a boy named Luke Skywalker is adopted by the only remaining Jedi knight and helps the Rebellion destroy the Death Star after learning the ways of the force. However, what if "Pulp Fiction" director Quentin Tarantino had directed George Lucas' script, using Kenner action figures and stop computer animation?