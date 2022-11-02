Not Available

Queridos Reyes Magos

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Christmas Musical Special from Banco Popular that presents many Christmas traditions from Puerto Rico. It centers on a man who, away for 20 years, returns to Puerto Rico to celebrate Three Kings Day with his family and rediscovers childhood memories rooted in the southern towns of Juana Díaz and Guayama. Includes perfomances by José Feliciano, Olga Tañón, Andy Montañez, Daddy Yankee, Juanes, and Julieta Venegas.

Cast

Daddy YankeeHimself
José FelicianoHimself
Andy MontañezHimself
Julieta Venegas
Juanes

View Full Cast >

Images