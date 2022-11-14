Not Available

From the VHS case (typos intact): Quest for the Monkey God is an adventure comedy about the oriental madman, Lame Duck, who is after the Patched Monkey of Arquette an ancient artifact that promises immortality. The monkey, however, has fallen into the hands of the ravishing Kit Kane. Ms. Kane wil do anything to stop Duck's maniacal plans, even if it meants working with mercenary Carl Miller, the gun wielding egomaniac who follows Kit through adventure after adventure. From poisonous snakes to rollicking fist fights, to deadly swordplay, Kit and Carl risk everything in their "Quest for the Monkey God".