Ganga and her husband Rajkumar work as seasonal sugar cutting Labourers on a contract basis. They have to migrate from place to place for the work leaving behind their Native Village. Their only son Ganesh (Age 10 Years ) has to accompany them be- cause Nobody is there at home to take care of him. This is a problem for Ganesh's educational progress as he is absent every year for Three Months. How Ganga, a Third Standard educated woman overcomes the problem of Ganesh's Education as well as finds a way of acquiring knowledge for her own Progress.