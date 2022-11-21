Not Available

The first offering in the iconic Plan B video "fourology", the release of Questionable Video promptly set the skateboard community on its ear while screaming, "change!" into the other. In the age of cut-down high tops and late shove-its, the hellish Plan B roster (brought together by a visionary Mike Ternasky) rose above the transitional feel of the era by pioneering today's tech + handrail methodologies. Shot lovingly with shouldered VHS dinosaurs and screw-on fisheyes, Questionable is an undoubtedly raw, homegrown, and pure skateboarding video that not only reflects a major turning point in skateboarding's evolution, but illuminates the path that the sport will follow over the next decade.