Qui a tué François Fillon ? L'enquête BFM TV

For three months, the teams of Grand Angle investigated the fall of François Fillon. The right-wing candidate was the favorite of the presidential election. Was he the victim of a conspiracy? From a black cabinet? Settling accounts within his own camp? Has not he also been a victim of himself? The main protagonists of this incredible series have agreed to come back behind the scenes of this descent into hell. Headliners on the right, members of the campaign team, friends, enemies.