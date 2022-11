Not Available

A magazine reporter and his photographer, on assignment in the Antarctic, attempt to fly in girls to make their chilly lives more enjoyable. Director Delbert Mann's 1964 comedy stars Robert Morse, George Maharis, Anjanette Comer, James Gregory, Michael Constantine, Howard St. John, Norman Fell, Janine Gray, Bernard Fox, Yvonne Craig, Doodles Weaver and Marjorie Bennett.