Quick Start Yoga

Not Available

This yoga program includes five 20-minute yoga practices designed to help even the busiest of individuals reduce stress while strengthening the back and core: Energy Flow - Increase energy, strength and flexibility with yoga master Rodney Yee. This carefully crafted practice releases muscle tension and increases flexibility. (20 minutes) Beginner's Flow - Kathryn Budig delivers an energizing beginner's flow that empowers, strengthens and tones your entire body. (20 minutes) ABS Yoga - Rodney Yee revolutionizes standard core work with yoga poses designed to build strong, lean abs. (20 minutes) Lower Body Tone - Suzanne Deason helps reshape and tone your lower body with this effective yoga practice that targets hips, glutes and thighs. (20 minutes) Strong Back - Develop a stronger, more flexible back with Rodney Yee. These simple poses and standing postures are designed to increase both abdominal and spine strength. (20 minutes)