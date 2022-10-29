Quickeners

Not Available

In the south-eastern portion of Area 23 - a deserted and derelict region once known in the late age of human civilization as the Americas - a tiny population of Quantum Humans have been gathering, meeting together under a common bond. Their aesthetic appearance is not unlike that of any Quantum Human; their biological and technological make-up the same, and their direct neural link to The Hive concurrent with our unified Quantum Human Society. They are immortal Quantum Humans, like you and I. But there is one thing currently separating them from our social order: The Quantum Humans of Area 23 are afflicted with an extremely rare disorder known as Human Atavism Syndrome - or H.A.S.