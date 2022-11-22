If you have 10 minutes you can burn fat and enjoy dance moves like those you see in today's music videos regardless of your dance or exercise experience! QuickFIX Cardio Hip-Hop workout uses specially designed combinations that are fun and easy to master. Each routine begins with a dance "life-line" - one simple move you can always go back to should you ever lose your way. As you learn each sequence, you can use your life-line to keep up the intensity of the workout and not miss a single minute of calorie burning time.
View Full Cast >