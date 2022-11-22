Not Available

If you have 10 minutes you can burn fat and enjoy dance moves like those you see in today's music videos regardless of your dance or exercise experience! QuickFIX Cardio Hip-Hop workout uses specially designed combinations that are fun and easy to master. Each routine begins with a dance "life-line" - one simple move you can always go back to should you ever lose your way. As you learn each sequence, you can use your life-line to keep up the intensity of the workout and not miss a single minute of calorie burning time.