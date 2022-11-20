Quicksand 5: The Snake Hunt

Not Available

Winner of the 2009 Impact Xtremey Award for Best Sand Video of the Year. For the first time we go to The Snake Hunt in Little Sahara Oklahoma, a fantasy trip to Dubai with Buckshot Racing, camels, kings and sultans! Dune Fest in Winchester Bay, Oregon with Grand Funk Railroad! and don't forget GLAMIS! All new Rhino sections. Caleb Moores first back flip backflip on a Polaris! Quad Riders doing back flips! Andrew Buck in his new MONSTER Rail. Rails jumping huge gaps! We've got all the best parties, crashes, wild girls, fire, live bands, and more wild girls. Sneak preview of epic dune ride in United Arab Emirates with Abdulla and Buckshot Racing and friends! Features Caleb Moore, Andrew Buck, Holley Stuart, Cory Hart, David Sullens, Grand Funk Railroad, and many more.