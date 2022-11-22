Quicksand - Tödliche Gefahr

Not Available

Randi Stewart is a sergeant on a marine base where her father is the commanding officer. She is being treated by the new base psychiatrist, Bill Turner. Her brother, Gordon Stewart is running for political office. General Stewart is murdered and Randi is the key suspect. Once Bill starts investigating the crime through his treatment of Randi, he begins to uncover an unusually large amount of suicides on the base. The intrigue grows and so does Bill's unprofessional feelings towards Randi. Is she the murderer? He doesn't really want to find out. He just keeps getting sucked deeper and deeper into the "Quicksand".