Quicksilver Highway

This film is actually two one hour stories, the first based on a Stephen King story called the "Chattering Teeth" about a man who picks up a hitchhiker and the second is based on a Clive Barker story called "The Body Politic" about hands that rebel against the body.
|Christopher Lloyd
|Aaron Quicksilver
|Matt Frewer
|Charlie / Dr. Charles George
|Raphael Sbarge
|Kerry Parker / Bill Hogan
|Missy Crider
|Olivia Harmon Parker / Lita Hogan
|Silas Weir Mitchell
|Bryan Adams
|Bill Nunn
|Len
