1997

Quicksilver Highway

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 12th, 1997

Studio

Not Available

This film is actually two one hour stories, the first based on a Stephen King story called the "Chattering Teeth" about a man who picks up a hitchhiker and the second is based on a Clive Barker story called "The Body Politic" about hands that rebel against the body.

Cast

Christopher LloydAaron Quicksilver
Matt FrewerCharlie / Dr. Charles George
Raphael SbargeKerry Parker / Bill Hogan
Missy CriderOlivia Harmon Parker / Lita Hogan
Silas Weir MitchellBryan Adams
Bill NunnLen

