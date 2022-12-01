¿Quién viene con Nelson Torres?

Not Available

Video projection that refers to the various ways in which language operates and its learning as a discipline, in order to achieve a functional and docile individual. Working on it a visuality that puts in scene diverse social subjects, a nudist dancer, a deaf mute, popular Latin American uprisings, the testimony of the mother of a drug addict and the practice of obstetric ultrasounds. The visuality worked on in this piece is insistently intervened by voices that mortify the subject on stage, giving reading to corresponding texts a free version of the Chilean writer Diamela Eltit, based on a fragment of the work Kaspar by Peter Handke.