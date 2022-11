Not Available

According to the novel by S. Rodionov, "Cambrian Clay". Investigator Ryabinin is instructed to conduct the case of theft of gasoline. His predecessor, having arrested the Toptunov gas station operator and not providing the leadership with evidence, was removed from business. Ryabinin frees the operator and thereby makes a big mistake: Toptunov is killed, and gasoline continues to flow through a hidden bypass pipe ...