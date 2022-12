Not Available

45,000 sections of reinforced concrete - three tons each. Nearly 300 watchtowers., over 250 dog runs, twenty bunkers. Sixty-five​ miles of anti-vehicle trenches—signal wire, barbed wire, beds of nails. Over 11,000 armed guards. A death strip of sand, well-raked to reveal footprints. 200 ordinary people shot dead following attempts to escape the communist regime. 96 miles of concrete wall. Families divided, loved ones lost…