Not Available

Would-be novelist Jess Bartlett stages a "quiet night in" to finish her new book, fuelled by glasses of wine and her favourite board game, "Cluedo". Then all manner of odd friends and acquaintances show up with only one thing in common - they pay 'Cluedo'. As Jess moves her pieces into place, her life unravels as she becomes "trapped" in her house with a troubled footballer, a manic TV advice show host and a randy old author and an unseen chicken.