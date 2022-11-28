Not Available

Hard rock renegades Quiet Riot were one of the most popular hard rock bands of the 1980s, and this live concert video finds them still kicking up dust on stage in 2002. Quiet Riot: Live in the 21st Century captures a live show from the L.A. rockers, including a short acoustic set, a tribute to former guitarist Randy Rhodes, and additional archive footage which offers a look at the band's 20-year history. Songs include "Metal Health," "Cum on Feel the Noize," "Feel the Pain," "Vicious Circle," "Danger Zone," and many more.