Quiet Riot Starwood Club Hollywood CA 10-26-1979

Not Available

Videotaped live at the Starwood Club in Hollywood, shortly before Randy Rhoads left Quiet Riot to join Ozzy Osbourne's band. Kevin DuBrow - Vocals / Randy Rhoads - Guitar / Rudy Sarzo - Bass / Drew Forsyth - Drums // Tracklist: 01. Gonna Have a Riot 02. Lie Back and Let Me In 03. One in a Million 04. Breaking Up is a Heartache 05. Picking Up the Pieces 06. Teenage Anthem 07. Good Times 08. Drew Forsyth Solo 09. Killer Girls 10. Laughing Gas 11. Randy Rhoads Solo 12. Back to the Coast 13. Slick Black Cadillac