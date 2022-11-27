Quietus: To the New World

Not Available

An eerie, apocalyptic look at our planet thousands of years in the future. All life is extinct. Various remnants of our cities are still standing. Amidst all of this are two alien visitors who roam the planet, studying it, collecting samples, recording data. Something cataclysmic must have happened to render the planet lifeless, and soon the aliens discover the cause – a gigantic crater the size of Texas. During the survey, a faint S.O.S signal is detected by the aliens, and they follow it to a massive underground chamber containing hundreds of pods. Within each pod is a human fetus, in perfect hibernation. Apparently, knowing our planet would be rendered lifeless, we created the chamber with the hope that one day alien visitors would discover it. In the end, the aliens harvest the pods to their ships…and return to their planet to give human existence a re-birth.