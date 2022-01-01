1990

Quigley Down Under

  • Romance
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 16th, 1990

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

American Matt Quigley answers Australian land baron Elliott Marston's ad for a sharpshooter to kill the dingoes on his property. But when Quigley finds out that Marston's real target is the aborigines, Quigley hits the road. Now, even American expatriate Crazy Cora can't keep Quigley safe in his cat-and-mouse game with the homicidal Marston.

Cast

Tom SelleckMatthew Quigley
Laura San GiacomoCrazy Cora
Alan RickmanElliott Marston
Chris HaywoodMajor Ashley-Pitt
Ron HaddrickGrimmelman
Tony BonnerDobkin

