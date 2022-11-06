Not Available

¿Quién soy yo?

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Balcázar Producciones Cinematográficas

Mario Colomer, prime minister, is burdened by overwork. His problems seem solved when his assistants tell him about Juan Brandel, a possible substitute, just like him physically, but with a funnier and more adventurous personality. At first the plan seems to work and the politician begins to gain popularity. The plot thickens when the 'original' becomes jealous of the 'copy' and the substitute exceeds his functions.

Cast

Arturo FernándezMario Colomer / Juan Brandel
Teresa GimperaClaudina
Alfredo MayoPedro Astófano

