Not Available

The installation ‘QUINAE’, which evokes multiple voyages, could be seen as a ‘Road Movie’. If the first shots of the road are literally images of trips, the evocation of other journeys that follows is more allusive, more diverse and more unexpected: geographical, historical, literary, dreamlike, psychoanalytical, and symbolic voyages etc., not to mention the incessant movement of our gaze from one image to the next, between one image and the next.