Based on a book by Machado de Assis (1839-1908) and adapted to the present time. After the death of the philosopher Quincas Borba, his friend and disciple Rubiao inherits all he possessed: his fortune, his dog, his philosophy and the germ of his madness. Rubiao's passion for Sofia, a friend's wife, places him at the center of a game in which she is the main piece while he is the only one who ignores the rules. The story of a dreamer and delirious man facing a reality to which he is not prepared.