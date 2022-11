Not Available

The film is about the daily life of fifteen students enrolled in the University Military service. During three months, they will have a course of military training and will live in the same tent at Camp Robledo. The different personalities and concerns of young people: the serious Eduardo, the glutton Ruiz, the philosopher Ortiguesa, the athletic Colmero, the irreverent Fresneda ... have the common denominator of enthusiasm for the future.