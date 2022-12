Not Available

To celebrate his illustrious 50-year career, legendary music man Quincy Jones calls on some of the biggest names in the business -- including Chaka Khan and Phil Collins -- to join him onstage for this memorable 1996 concert. Selections include "Stockholm Sweetnin'" with David Sanborn; "In the Heat of the Night" with Mick Hucknall; "After You've Gone" with Collins; and "Everything Must Change" featuring Hucknall and Khan.