Quincy Jones - The 75th Birthday Celebration Live At Montreux

When an artist of the stature of Quincy Jones celebrates his 75th birthday you can be sure it's going to be quite a party. The main concert lasted over two and a half hours and the musicians then spilled out into the bars and cafes of Montreux with the music still going strong as the sun was coming up the next morning! Backing on all tracks provided by the Montreux In The Big Band conducted by Pepe Lienhard. Incredible line-up of artists including: Patti Austin, Petula Clark, Billy Cobham, Herbie Hancock, Mick Hucknall, Al Jarreau, Chaka Khan, Angelique Kidjo, Beverley Knight, James Moody, Nana Mouskouri, Naturally 7, Paolo Nutini, Freda Payne, Lee Ritenour, Curtis Stigers and many more. Performing songs and music associated with Quincy Jones throughout his long career.