Jamie Grover (Kimberly J. Brown) is an only child who has always wanted out from the constant attention her parents give her. Her wish is finally granted when she finds out her mother is pregnant, but when she turns out to have quints, Jamie's life changes in ways she had never imagined. She discovers she might not want the same things her parents want for her, but nonetheless, her parents focus all of their attention on her baby brothers and sisters. But when one of her brothers gets terribly ill (from quints) she discovers that she really doesn't mind the babies, and that she does have the courage to let her parents know she has dreams of her own.