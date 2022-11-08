Not Available

Quiproquo is a dialogue on the balance to be found between nature and social-industrial technology. As the film refers to the economy of the means involved in relation to what is expressed, it is both a reflection on the potentialities of the medium and an enquiry concerning the implications of the reality portrayed. It is a question of limits and possibilities, the beauty and tragedy of the world, with a critique of contemporary society’s dominant choices constantly in the background. Filmed in Berre l’Etang, Bouches du Rhône, in the villages of Orgon, Bouches du Rhône and La Coucourde, Drôme, on the roads to Beaumont-du-Ventoux and Carpentras, Vaucluse, and Tarascon, Bouches du Rhône.—Canyon Cinema