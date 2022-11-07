Quisiera ser hombre

Not Available

Manuela (Lucerito) has a lot of difficulties to get work as a fashion designer, since the world of "haute couture" is preferred by men. She decides to change her appearance in order to have luck, so Manuela becomes Manuelito. Immediately find a job as an assistant of Miguel (Guillermo Capetillo), who is also a designer. Miguel offers to share his department, and Manuelito agrees because she/he doesn't have a place to live. This raises a number of funny situations, especially when Miguel is alarmed to know that he is falling in love with his "male friend"