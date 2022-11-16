Not Available

An All Female Skateboarding Film by Erik Sandoval and Monique O’Toole.The first full length female skate film in the U.S in over a decade, “Quit Your Day Job” showcases the most progressive street skating from the top female skateboarders in the world, and introduces up and coming skaters that are paving the way for the future. Created by skaters and filmmakers Erik Sandoval and Monique O’Toole, the project started as a short skate edit. The desire, demand, and need for a full length girls skate film became a reality as they met girls from all over the country and world, whose talents deserve to be showcased. Erik and Monique, along with a few of the skaters, decided to quit their day jobs and dedicate their lives to making this film. “Quit Your Day Job” hopes to change the perception of what female skateboarders are capable of, and inspire a new world of possibility for the next generation.