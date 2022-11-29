Quit Your Life

Not Available

In the coal mine of the North Manchuria in the Japanese colonial period, Dhiho (Park, Sik) and Jinsu (Kim Hee-la), who made the ceremony, are accused of stealing gold from the Dalgyo (Hurjanggang) crowd. In the end, he returned to Seoul to pay for the injustice of the innocent and deadly victim, hoping for a chance to revenge around Dalgy, the company's president, as a stolen gold bullion. On the other hand, Hyeon-joo's wife, Yong-sook (Kim Ji-mi), who lives alone as a blind person, can not tell her husband's death and reassures her that she is innocent. In the sadness of Yong - suk, he writes a corneal transplant consent to donate his eye to her, and then infiltrates his house to avenge her. However, Young-suk is kidnapped by his subordinates, and his plans are ruined. In the end, he kills Dalguy at the end of his battles with Dalguy's men, but he suffers from severe injuries and dies with his consent to transfer the cornea.