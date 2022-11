Not Available

Tamotsu Nirasaki is a gay high-school teacher who can't get laid.One day, he finds out one of his pupils, Yu Shiotsu, is also gay. "Can I finally become happy?" Nirasaki asks himself, but it turns out Shiotsu is in love with the top student of the class. As Nirasaki gets depressed that he doesn't have a chance from the start, he makes Shiotsu confess his love to the other student, and tries to take advantage of his failure.