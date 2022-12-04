Quite Soberly and Without Wings

Not Available

This film recontextualizes text from films about missed opportunity, regret, mistakes, and rumination as subtitles over 8mm footage (memories taken out of their original context, a commentary on how people derive meaning from details and how details stick in our brains, especially when associated with negative emotions) and digital footage (an unattainable escape from negative thought cycles, a hopeful look to the future). The project is based on a piece of music for violin, cello, piano, electric guitar, marimba, drum set, ancillary percussion, and recorded elements.