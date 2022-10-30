Not Available

Is the year 2023. Quito has been walled by Leonardo Ponce, a military dictator that took control of the city in the early 2010's. A group of revolutionaries led by Marcos and Santiago are on the verge of giving a coup d'état. Just hours before the strike, Santiago steps forward and starts asking tough questions that led everybody to rethink why are they really doing this. Meanwhile at Ponce's palace, he is trying to decipher what is going on at the city wall. There's unusual movement and one of the revolutionaries is captured. Ponce tries to get as much information as he can from him. Confined to just 2 locations, Quito 2023 shows the human side of the revolution, the internal conflicts of their leaders and the hopelessness of a region that cannot be governed.