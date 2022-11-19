Not Available

In this lush historical drama set in 1916 Ethiopia, Gobeze is a timid, peace-loving literature student who has dedicated his life to studying Sem Ina Werq — riddles with dual meaning. After spending years searching for his first love, Aleme, who was abducted seven years earlier, he finally finds her married to Gonite, a wealthy judge and landlord. When Gonite catches the two reunited lovers, a fight ensues. Following tradition, the feuding men are bound together, and, side by side, must make the long journey to stand trial in the royal court.