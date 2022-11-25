R. Enstone

Not Available

In December 2012 we came upon a box with an inscription that simply read 'films'. Inside were 89 reels of super-8mm film, comprising almost four hours of footage, dating from the early 1980s. It was the work of a man named Richard Enstone. As we examined the footage we discovered shots of diary entries, newspapers clippings and the monitor of a computer on which he had logged the events of each day in his life, Amongst logs of the weather and other daily monotonies there are dark and paranoid thoughts. Searching for reasons why Enstone would have created this record of his existence, apparently never sharing it with anyone else, we contacted his surviving family and attempted to track down others who knew him.