Writes Campus, "My most dryly stated tape, free of insinuation, [R-G-B] is simply the exploration by a performer of the color system in which he is trapped, much like a prisoner pacing off his cell." Campus the performer creates a self-portrait within the technical system, transforming video space as he manipulates color physically, mechanically and electronically. Staring directly into the camera, he first places multicolored gels on the lens, then projects slides of pure color. Exploring video's electronic color system, he points the camera at a monitor and adjusts the color switches, creating a chain reaction, a video "hall of mirrors." Finally, he totally immerses his figure in saturated fields of electronic video color, his body ultimately submerged in the technology.