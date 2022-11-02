R. Kelly: Live - The Light It Up Tour

Not Available

This concert program was shot with 10 Camera Hi-Definition featuring R. Kelly at the world famous Paramount Theater in Oakland, CA. Kelly's previous albums have garnered sales of over 25 million records in the U.S. alone. The show will feature hit songs from his entire career leading up to his next album in 2007. This high end program runs over 60 minutes in length and features all of the smash hits that R.Kelly is famous for. The first live concert feature from international R&B star R. Kelly was shot in Oakland, California and includes over 60 minutes of his best-loved hits.