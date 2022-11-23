R: Rage of the zombies

Not Available

'R' takes place twenty years after the zombie apocalypse. The planet has been ravished by the outbreak and resources are running low for the living and the undead alike. The zombies have become even more crazed by their hunger for human flesh. The few surviving humans that remain are ruthless and malicious to the point of sometimes being even more terrifying than the zombies. An eleven year old girl named Newt has been fending for herself her entire life in a wasteland that is the only world she has ever known. She needs to get to the Tecon River if she is going to have any chance of surviving. While the roving zombie population poses a serious threat to her comma there is something else lurking about that is far more dangerous.