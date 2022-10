Not Available

R U THERE is the story of Jitze (20), a professional gamer who travels around the world to compete in video game tournaments. During a stay in Taipei he unexpectedly witnesses an accident, which confronts him with his own mortality and makes him doubt the certainties of his existence. When he meets a Taiwanese betelnut girl he is attracted to, he only manages to get close to her in Second Life, which serves to compound his doubts.