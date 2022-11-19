R2 y el caso del cadáver sin cabeza

Not Available

R2 is going through hard times: his past failures have earned the anger of the Chief Inspector. He finds consolation visiting Didi's bar to cheer listening to music, especially blues. In addition, the Chief Inspector is jealous since he knows that R2 receives letters from the Palacio de la Zarzuela. Aided by his trusty and faithful Inspector Cardenas,he tries to solve all the cases that are presented, using methods rather unorthodox, including the use of disguises. One day, he decides to solve a very interesting case: the blackmail to a rich businessman who is threatened by the kidnapping of his young wife.