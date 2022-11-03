Not Available

A shy and reluctant Theology high school teacher in Thessaloniki-Greece decides to solve his erection problem by consulting a doctor for the first time after two years. The doctor just replies that the problem can be solved by R20. R20 is played fabulously by Dimitris Starovas. He is a former psychologist (now operating his father's import export meat business) that uses company trucks as moving brothels. R20 actually stands for: "Russian 20 years old" which eventually means that Lakis Lazopoulos has to cheat on his wife to solve his problem.