R2B: Return to Base

After he performs a dangerous dare-devil stunt at an air show, South Korean Air Force pilot Tae-hun is kicked out of the elite Black Eagles flying team and transferred to a combat unit where he immediately comes into conflict with ace pilot Cheol-hui. He makes friends with the other pilots in the unit and falls in love with the beautiful Se-young, who is in charge of maintenance, but his antics soon cause the entire unit to be suspended from duty. When a North Korean MIG fighter threatens, the group is called back into a gripping dogfight that leaves one comrade dead and another missing. Cheol-hui and Tae-hun join forces to rescue their missing friend and prevent a catastrophic war.
|Rain
|Captain Jung Tae-yoon
|Yu Jun-Sang
|Major Lee Cheol-hee
|Shin Se-Kyung
|Technical Sergeant Yoo Se-young
|Kim Sung-su
|Major Park Dae-suh
|Lee Ha-Na
|Captain Oh Yoo-jin
|Lee Jong-suk
|First Lieutenant Ji Seok-hyun
