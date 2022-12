Not Available

An Asian gang is trying to make a life for themselves in Sydney’s Parramatta. Each character is on a path of discovery fighting for a level of existence that most of us take for granted: a roof over their head, a warm meal, new clothes, a job. Dac Kien, Lanh, Trinh and Lucy and their friends are more than just kids living on the street. They are family who cannot survive without each other’s support. They will soon discover the true meaning of friendship and loyalty.