The story revolves around the relationship of a mother and her son, set in Kodaikanal. The movie commences with Rama Krishna (Jeeva) and his mother Saradha (Saranya Ponvannan), a school teacher, lying in a pool of blood; The police find Raam is still alive and arrest him on charges of murdering his mother. Police inspector Umar (Rahman) works on the case. The story is narrated in flashback. Rama Krishna is an apparently mentally affected teenager (later diagnosed as autistic), living dependent on his mother Saradha (Saranya Ponvannan). His overcompulsive adoration for his mother lands her in various problems. Raam is provoked easily and tolerates little wrongdoing around him. Next door lives Karthika (Gajala), daughter of a Police Sub-Inspector Malaichamy (Murali). She falls for Raam, but upon telling him how she feels, gets a blunt response from him.