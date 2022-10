Not Available

Raama Raavanan is a 2010 film based on the novel Manomi by Madhavikutty. It is directed by Biju Vattappara and produced by Rafi Mathira under the banner Ifar International. It stars Suresh Gopi, Mithra Kurian, Nedumudi Venu, Biju Menon, Sudheesh, Baburaj, Sonia, Krishna, Lena Abhilash and others. The film was released on 30 July 2010.