Raaste Kaa Patthar

Bombay-based bachelor Jai Shankar Rai lets his superiors, as well as his boss, Ranjeet Choudhary, use his flat at night so that they can have their flings with women. He meets and fall in love with lovely but homeless Neeta Sinha, and even gets her a job at his firm. Hoping to propose to her after his promotion, he instead gets a shock when he finds out that she is soon to be his boss' wife. Remake of the Apartment with a couple of murders thrown in for good measure.