Raat Ke Andhere Mein

Not Available

A group of vagabonds happen to loot a man of ethics and on their way to their hideout take asylum (forcibly) in a house owned by a pregnant woman and her husband. They unintentionally kill the woman's husband and run away. After many years the killers have become big wheels of the society and are now into vulgar display of wealth characterized by frequent high-profile parties and events. However, little do they know that a hideously deformed monster is lurking around them and in the nearby woods seeking revenge for their sins. The killers start dying mysterious deaths at the hands of the monster. Who is this monster and will the remaining ones survive?